BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BioNTech from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Transactions at BioNTech

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in BioNTech by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BioNTech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $91.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.32. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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