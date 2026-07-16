Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.4190, with a volume of 35775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Get Bioventus alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Report on BVS

Bioventus Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,057 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,876,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bioventus by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,648 shares of the company's stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 178,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company's stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bioventus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bioventus wasn't on the list.

While Bioventus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here