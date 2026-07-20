Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$63.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$55.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$57.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Bird Construction alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on BDT

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$76.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$22.40 and a 1 year high of C$78.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of C$783.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bird Construction's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bird Construction, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bird Construction wasn't on the list.

While Bird Construction currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here