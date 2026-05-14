Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.56% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIRK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.24.

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Birkenstock Trading Down 12.9%

NYSE BIRK opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,968 shares of the company's stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Birkenstock

Here are the key news stories impacting Birkenstock this week:

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Further Reading

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