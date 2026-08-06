Bit Digital (BTBT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Bit Digital to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $23.5840 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 145.39%.The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.73 million. On average, analysts expect Bit Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $481.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Bit Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bit Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bit Digital

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company's stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc NASDAQ: BTBT is a publicly traded digital asset mining company that specializes in the proof-of-work mining of Bitcoin. Incorporated in Nevada and headquartered in New York City, Bit Digital develops, owns and manages a fleet of high-efficiency ASIC miners, with the primary aim of generating newly minted Bitcoin through computational work. The company's revenue is derived solely from its mining operations and any resulting cryptocurrency holdings.

To support its mining activities, Bit Digital maintains multiple data center facilities across North America.

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