Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.4545.

Several analysts recently commented on BTDR shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.02 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 68.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. Bitdeer Technologies Group's revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company's stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc NASDAQ: BTDR is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

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