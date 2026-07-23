BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $376.4480 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $358.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.97 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BJ's Restaurants Price Performance

BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Restaurants

In other BJ's Restaurants news, CMO Heidi Rogers sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $164,418.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 9,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,990.65. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 4,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $251,208.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,116,690. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $3,384,688 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 1,618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 14.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 77.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 356.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of BJ's Restaurants from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered BJ's Restaurants from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ's Restaurants

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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