BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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BJ's Restaurants Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $358.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $356.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key BJ's Restaurants News

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.19 from $2.18 and nudged Q2 2026 EPS to $0.90 from $0.89, signaling slightly better expected profitability for BJ’s Restaurants. BJRI stock report

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.19 from $2.18 and nudged Q2 2026 EPS to $0.90 from $0.89, signaling slightly better expected profitability for BJ’s Restaurants. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.65 from $0.63, while keeping other forward estimates generally stable to slightly improved, which may be viewed favorably by investors. BJRI stock report

The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.65 from $0.63, while keeping other forward estimates generally stable to slightly improved, which may be viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2027 estimate to $0.63 from $0.68 and lowered FY2028 to $2.68 from $2.78, but those longer-term changes are offset by the near-term upgrades and are less likely to drive today’s move on their own. BJRI stock report

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Bradford Richmond acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,170. The trade was a 7.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $91,078.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,321.86. This trade represents a 33.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $110,670. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 14.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 6.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,879 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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