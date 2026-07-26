BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.2667.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 33.6% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,040 shares of the company's stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,128 shares of the company's stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.2% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. BJ's Wholesale Club has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here