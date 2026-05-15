BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research downgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.38.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $95.55. 429,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock worth $586,513,000 after acquiring an additional 737,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,471,805 shares of the company's stock worth $492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 389,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock worth $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,452,562 shares of the company's stock worth $310,834,000 after acquiring an additional 179,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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