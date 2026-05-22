BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.43, but opened at $89.79. BJ's Wholesale Club shares last traded at $87.5240, with a volume of 1,218,110 shares traded.

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Key BJ's Wholesale Club News

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Wholesale Club this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America began coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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