BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. William Blair reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research lowered shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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