Bk Technologies (BKTI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Bk Technologies to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.30 million. Bk Technologies had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 39.83%.

Get Bk Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Bk Technologies Price Performance

BKTI stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.64. Bk Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $104.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bk Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $229,269.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,224.64. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bk Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bk Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bk Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company's product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Bk Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bk Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Bk Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here