Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $0.4050 per share and revenue of $490.9010 million for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In related news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,958.92. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,100,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,750,000 after buying an additional 1,050,020 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Black Hills by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $110,517,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Black Hills by 10,853.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 658,017 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 52.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $84,628,000 after buying an additional 474,947 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,943 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 456,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Bank of America increased their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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