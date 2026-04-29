Black Hills Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.703 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

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Black Hills Trading Up 0.1%

BKH opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $635.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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