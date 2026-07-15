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Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Black Rock Coffee Bar logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar from overweight to equal weight and kept a $9 price target, implying about 12% upside from the stock’s current level.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: several firms have recently cut targets or changed ratings, and the consensus view now stands at Hold with a $14.20 average target price.
  • The company posted Q1 EPS of $0.02, missing estimates, while insiders have been buying shares heavily, including a large purchase by Cynosure Group and smaller buying by the COO.
  • Interested in Black Rock Coffee Bar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRCB. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Performance

BRCB opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $401.98 million and a PE ratio of 803.00. Black Rock Coffee Bar has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Black Rock Coffee Bar will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Rock Coffee Bar

In other Black Rock Coffee Bar news, COO Clay Howard Geyer acquired 45,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,580 shares in the company, valued at $374,845.80. This represents a 360.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynosure Group, Llc acquired 13,642,712 shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,988,509.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,915,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,546,876.40. This represents a 217.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,698,923 shares of company stock valued at $73,357,952. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

More Black Rock Coffee Bar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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