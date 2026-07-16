Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Up 7.1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 260,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 640,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Up 5.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,428.39. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 293.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 886.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

Further Reading

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