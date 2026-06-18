BlackBerry (BB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $137.6540 million for the quarter. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BlackBerry Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.29. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 46,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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