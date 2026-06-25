BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $594.0 million-$621.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.7 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.40 to $8.20 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,200,959.76. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry delivered a double beat on earnings and revenue, with quarterly revenue growth of about 26% and adjusted EPS above analyst estimates. Conference Call

BlackBerry delivered a double beat on earnings and revenue, with quarterly revenue growth of about 26% and adjusted EPS above analyst estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing momentum in QNX and new AI-related opportunities in embedded software, which suggests management sees continued growth ahead. Reuters Article

The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing momentum in QNX and new AI-related opportunities in embedded software, which suggests management sees continued growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry reported its first cash-positive quarter in nine years on an operating-cash-flow basis, a notable milestone that supports the turnaround story. Press Release

BlackBerry reported its first cash-positive quarter in nine years on an operating-cash-flow basis, a notable milestone that supports the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s shift toward mission-critical software. CNBC Article

Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s shift toward mission-critical software. Neutral Sentiment: BlackBerry continues to transition away from its legacy smartphone business, with investor attention now centered on software execution rather than consumer hardware.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 87.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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