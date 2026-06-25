BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

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BlackBerry Trading Down 3.0%

BB stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.40 to $8.20 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry delivered a double beat on earnings and revenue, with quarterly revenue growth of about 26% and adjusted EPS above analyst estimates. Conference Call

BlackBerry delivered a double beat on earnings and revenue, with quarterly revenue growth of about 26% and adjusted EPS above analyst estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing momentum in QNX and new AI-related opportunities in embedded software, which suggests management sees continued growth ahead. Reuters Article

The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing momentum in QNX and new AI-related opportunities in embedded software, which suggests management sees continued growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry reported its first cash-positive quarter in nine years on an operating-cash-flow basis, a notable milestone that supports the turnaround story. Press Release

BlackBerry reported its first cash-positive quarter in nine years on an operating-cash-flow basis, a notable milestone that supports the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s shift toward mission-critical software. CNBC Article

Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s shift toward mission-critical software. Neutral Sentiment: BlackBerry continues to transition away from its legacy smartphone business, with investor attention now centered on software execution rather than consumer hardware.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,216 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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