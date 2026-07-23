BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

Get BlackLine alerts: Sign Up

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackLine to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of BL opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.66. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.00 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,588.75. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackLine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackLine wasn't on the list.

While BlackLine currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here