BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $28.47. BlackLine shares last traded at $29.2160, with a volume of 55,859 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $30.00 price target on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,588.75. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $475,388.16. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in BlackLine by 13,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1,019.6% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company's stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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