BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $11.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.4650, with a volume of 303,153 shares.

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BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund NYSE: MQY is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

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