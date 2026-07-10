BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,275.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1,240.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,273.06.

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BlackRock Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,017.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,034.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,044.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 earnings per share. BlackRock's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 53.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,705,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5,190.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,640 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,126,387,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,232,973 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,032,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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