BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,320.00 at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.67% from the company's previous close.

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BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $1,450.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,430.00 to $1,383.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,290.00.

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BlackRock Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,093.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,042.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 54.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,705,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,640 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,126,387,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,232,973 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,032,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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