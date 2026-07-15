BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.44, but opened at $1,100.00. BlackRock shares last traded at $1,093.8570, with a volume of 275,883 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.68 by $1.23. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's payout ratio is 57.53%.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,240.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,430.00 to $1,383.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,270.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in BlackRock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 42,612 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 509 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,033.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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