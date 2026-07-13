BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTX)

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

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BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Stock Performance

BTX opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 4.61. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,266,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,962,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 211,545 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst by 144.4% in the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,549,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 915,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst NYSE: BTX is a closed-end, term investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The vehicle is structured to provide investors with exposure to technology-focused companies and private equity investments through a managed portfolio of equity securities and related instruments. As a term trust, BTX operates with a defined life and an eventual liquidation or conversion mechanism determined by the fund's governing documents and shareholder votes.

The trust's stated investment focus centers on companies operating in the technology sector and on private equity interests that complement its public market holdings.

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