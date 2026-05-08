BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Up 11.5% - Time to Buy?

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.9480. 579,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,699,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKSY shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a negative net margin of 65.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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