Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blaize in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blaize from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Blaize in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Blaize in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blaize currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.63.

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Blaize Stock Down 26.0%

Shares of Blaize stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Blaize has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Blaize had a negative return on equity of 709.53% and a negative net margin of 202.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blaize will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blaize news, Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Dinakar Munagala sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 551,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,611.88. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,069 shares of company stock worth $668,489. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blaize during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blaize during the third quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blaize News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blaize this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Blaize released its Q1 2026 results and held its earnings call, giving investors fresh details on execution and the outlook for its edge AI computing business. Blaize Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Blaize released its Q1 2026 results and held its earnings call, giving investors fresh details on execution and the outlook for its edge AI computing business. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s reported loss came in at $0.19 per share, wider than expectations cited in some coverage, while revenue was $2.74 million, which added to concerns about profitability and execution. MarketBeat earnings report and transcript link

The company’s reported loss came in at $0.19 per share, wider than expectations cited in some coverage, while revenue was $2.74 million, which added to concerns about profitability and execution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, and Schall, announced investigations into possible securities-law violations at Blaize, which can weigh on investor sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Bragar Eagel & Squire investigation

Multiple law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, and Schall, announced investigations into possible securities-law violations at Blaize, which can weigh on investor sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts and fraud-investigation notices followed the earnings release, increasing uncertainty and suggesting more downside risk until the legal questions are resolved. Pomerantz investor alert

About Blaize

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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