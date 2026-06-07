Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.1176.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Block will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,874,146.02. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,032,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,153,961.90. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,680 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,881. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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