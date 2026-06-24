Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,940,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,629,134.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. 6,365,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,166. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,387,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Block by 192.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock worth $816,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,380 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Block by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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