Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $418,680.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,978,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,093,922.20. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,542,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,705. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get Our Latest Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here