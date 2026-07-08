Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,856,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,332,475.52. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

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Block Price Performance

XYZ stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 4,931,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,901. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 301.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Block from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.91.

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Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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