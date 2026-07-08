Go Pro
→ Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid. (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Block logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Block director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares on July 8 at an average price of $76.66, totaling $459,960. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Eisen has been actively selling shares recently, including multiple 6,000-share sales and one larger 36,000-share sale over the prior several weeks. After the latest transaction, he still owned 1,856,672 shares worth about $142.3 million.
  • Block reported solid quarterly results, beating earnings estimates with $0.85 EPS on $6.06 billion in revenue, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $87.91.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,856,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,332,475.52. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 4,931,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,901. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 301.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Block from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Block (NYSE:XYZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Block Right Now?

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
From Investors Alley (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026

Recent Videos

Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Most Aren‘t Ready for This Correction. Here‘s How to Profit.
Most Aren't Ready for This Correction. Here's How to Profit.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines