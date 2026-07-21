Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $828.3960 million for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,955.21 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $351.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,042,409 shares of the company's stock worth $177,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,274,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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