Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.4762.

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A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $253.74 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.38. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5,073.79 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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