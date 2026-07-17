Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,348,027 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 29,780,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,445,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE traded up $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,064,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,512. The company's 50-day moving average is $279.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.33. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,409.84 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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