Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Bloom Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Bloom Energy fell sharply in June, dropping 35% to 19.35 million shares by June 30. That puts the short-interest ratio at just 1.1 days, with about 7.0% of shares currently sold short.
  • Bloom Energy was boosted by a major $1.7 billion investment tied to deploying its fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure build-out. The deal underscores growing demand for Bloom’s power solutions in data-center and AI applications.
  • Despite the bullish news, the stock still faces skepticism from analysts and traders, with concerns about valuation and supply-chain risk. Recent short-seller commentary also warned that reliance on Chinese scandium could create constraints if exports are restricted.
  • Interested in Bloom Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,348,027 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 29,780,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,445,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE traded up $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,064,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,512. The company's 50-day moving average is $279.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.33. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,409.84 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines