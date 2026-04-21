Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.81 and last traded at $227.6610, with a volume of 2230870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.27.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of -597.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $6,126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,847,446.36. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $375,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Bloom Energy by 87.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,736 shares of the company's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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