Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Aman Joshi Sells 4,813 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aman Joshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $523,728.26.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded down $17.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,570. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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