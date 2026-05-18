Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,746 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $829,439.90.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $2,318,742.70.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,006,074.56.

On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $17.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,956,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,570. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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