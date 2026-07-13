Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.61, but opened at $231.38. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $238.1180, with a volume of 1,949,869 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $242.14.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,788.18 and a beta of 3.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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