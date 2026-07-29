Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $166.84, but opened at $183.50. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $171.8950, with a volume of 8,842,458 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results beat expectations: Second-quarter revenue reached $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 expected and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue reached $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 expected and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Outlook was raised materially: Bloom increased its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus. Its EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the $1.99 consensus. Management said its order backlog is growing faster than revenue. Bloom Energy Beats Q2 Expectations and Raises Revenue Outlook

Bloom increased its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus. Its EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the $1.99 consensus. Management said its order backlog is growing faster than revenue. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand is strengthening the growth story: Investors view Bloom as a potential power supplier for constrained AI data-center capacity. An expanded Brookfield Asset Management financing partnership, reportedly rising from $5 billion to $25 billion, could support large-scale deployments. BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $295 price target. Bloom Energy Stock Surges After Record Quarter

Investors view Bloom as a potential power supplier for constrained AI data-center capacity. An expanded Brookfield Asset Management financing partnership, reportedly rising from $5 billion to $25 billion, could support large-scale deployments. BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $295 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “hold” rating despite BTIG’s bullish view. Bloom Energy Given Average Hold Rating

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “hold” rating despite BTIG’s bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks. BE has already delivered a very large multiyear gain, trades far above its 50-day moving average after the recent swings, and some commentary suggests the stock may be fully priced. Its high beta may amplify future pullbacks if AI spending expectations weaken.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $252.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $341,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 725.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,372.33 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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