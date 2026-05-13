Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 3.3% - Should You Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $297.87 and last traded at $290.0450. Approximately 8,966,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,245,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.69.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 205.6% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 12,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here