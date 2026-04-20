Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 4.9% - Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.70 and last traded at $218.0820. 8,710,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,435,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,682,995.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here