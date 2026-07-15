Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $216.28 and last traded at $238.7190. 11,150,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 11,706,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,773.43 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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