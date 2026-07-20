Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 8% - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares fell 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.09 and last traded at $197.80. 17,135,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 11,819,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,955.21 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after buying an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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