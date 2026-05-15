Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $275.40 and last traded at $277.4840. 9,634,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,207,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.41.

Specifically, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy landed its largest single order to date through Federal Pacific, a multi-phase contract for switchgear and engineering services tied to an AI data center project, signaling stronger demand for Bloom’s power infrastructure products. Article Title

Bloom Energy landed its largest single order to date through Federal Pacific, a multi-phase contract for switchgear and engineering services tied to an AI data center project, signaling stronger demand for Bloom’s power infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokerages continue to view BE favorably, with coverage pointing to an average “Moderate Buy” rating and multiple raised price targets after the company’s strong quarterly results. Article Title

Analysts and brokerages continue to view BE favorably, with coverage pointing to an average “Moderate Buy” rating and multiple raised price targets after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Bloom Energy as a high-momentum AI power stock, with articles noting that the company could still have room to run after its earnings beat and revenue surge. Article Title

Market commentary continues to frame Bloom Energy as a high-momentum AI power stock, with articles noting that the company could still have room to run after its earnings beat and revenue surge. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy remains one of the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date, but that strong run also raises valuation concerns for some investors. Article Title

Bloom Energy remains one of the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date, but that strong run also raises valuation concerns for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CAO Maciej Kurzymski, who sold 6,229 shares, may modestly weigh on sentiment even though he still holds a large position. Article Title

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,114,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,900 shares of the company's stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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