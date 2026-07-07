Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 8.7% - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $261.51 and last traded at $269.3180. Approximately 11,081,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 11,660,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.05.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.82.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $282.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,385.28 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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