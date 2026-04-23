Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $242.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $241.60 and last traded at $237.9850. Approximately 7,662,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,340,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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