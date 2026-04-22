Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $242.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $235.35 and last traded at $229.6560. Approximately 6,986,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,388,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.91.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.86.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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