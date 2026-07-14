Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 4.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $252.00 and last traded at $243.4620. Approximately 8,740,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,694,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.49.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,868.27 and a beta of 3.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,617 shares of company stock worth $49,632,159. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here